Excessive drinking is one of the nation's leading preventable causes of death. So let's work toward preventing it.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study of 2011 to 2015 shows excessive drinking was responsible for an average of 95,158 deaths — or 261 per day — nationwide.
The study shows excessive drinking led to 2.8 million years of potential life lost — or 29 years lost per death.
Alcohol is one of the most used substances in the United States.
The National Institute of Health's 2020 Monitoring the Future Survey showed 55.3% of high school seniors used alcohol in the past year.
The 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) showed 85.6% of people older than 18 reported they drank alcohol at some point, while 69.5% reported they drank in the past year, and 54.9% reported that they drank in the past month.
Alcohol is being used and abused, leading to tragic loss of life in many of our friends, family and neighbors.
We should all take steps toward becoming more aware of excess drinking becoming an issue for those close to us and work toward helping them.
Alcohol Awareness Month is a national public health awareness campaign sponsored by the National Council for Alcoholism and Drug Dependence every April.
The campaign was established in 1987 and aims to increase awareness and understanding of the causes and treatment of alcoholism.
Anyone can participate in public awareness campaigns — including that offered through Neighbors Building Neighborhoods. The organization operates with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to use multiple services and strategies to educate and assist communities.
More information on Neighbors Building Neighborhoods is available by contacting 918-760-4748 or 918-424-6301.
The organization offers a tool kit to help raise alcohol awareness, reduce stigma associated with alcohol dependence, and share resources.
We appreciate those looking to help.
