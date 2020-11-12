THUMBS UP to organizers of the annual Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner for continuing the event this year under precautions.
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is free and open to anyone without any age or income guidelines. Jim Kelley, one of the event organizers, told us the event — set for Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day — will not offer a sit-down meal this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but participants can pick up their preordered to-go meals.
Another change this year is the site — as preordered to-go meals will be picked up at the Expo Center, 4500 W. U.S. Highway 270. Meals can be picked up starting at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Volunteers still plan to deliver meals beginning around 9 a.m. to those in Pittsburg County who are unable to travel to the Expo Center — but hope everyone can find someone to pick up a meal for them.
"We're pleading with everybody to pick them up if it's possible," Kelley told us. "We want to be as safe as possible."
Anyone wanting to participate as a volunteer or sign up for a meal can call 918-423-7785.
We applaud organizers for doing their part in staying vigilant against community spread of COVID-19 while still offering this great service to our community.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are spiking again statewide.
Our community has been more fortunate than others to this point — although we've still had more than 20 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pittsburg County — and we appreciate people like organizers of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner doing everything possible to limit contact and reduce community spread.
•••
THUMBS UP to McAlester city councilors for moving meeting to the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College for the remainder of the year.
It appears the Oklahoma State Legislature will not extend action allowing members of public bodies to virtually attend public meetings and the measure is to expire Nov. 15.
Council chambers at City Hall does not offer enough room for councilors to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of keeping physical distance — nor does it allow enough space for more than a few people who wish to attend a meeting.
We commend the city council for recognizing the issue and for taking action with public safety and transparency in mind.
Citizens deserve to know what the council is doing and to attend meetings to address anything we wish.
The city has taken steps to be transparent by posting council agendas and meeting minutes on the website, where anyone can download those and several other public documents. The city also posts council meetings on a live YouTube video for anyone to view for free.
But with COVID-19 numbers rising in our area, attending in-person is a concern for citizens and would become of greater concern for council members after the measure expires Nov. 15.
McAlester's Nov. 24 city council meeting is set to be held in the Conference Center Room 215 in the Clark Bass Building at Eastern at 1802 College Ave. in McAlester. Two regularly-scheduled meetings in December are now set at Eastern as well.
"The public will be able to have more interaction," McAlester Mayor John Browne said during the meeting. "It should be a better setup until the COVID gets better."
