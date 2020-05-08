THUMBS UP to local long-term care facilities for finding ways to bring families together in a safe way.
Mitchell Manor and New Hope Retirement and Care Center in McAlester were among several long-term care facilities to recently host social distancing parades. Family members and friends honked and waved from their cars as residents and staff smiled and waved back from chairs in the parking lots a safe distance away.
Long-term care facilities have been closed to visitors due to the global COVID-19 pandemic — presenting challenges for families hoping to go see their loved ones.
We were glad to see the joy on the faces of residents as they saw their family and friends, some of them for the first time since before the restrictions were first enforced.
We also understand how hard its been for the families during this time, and applaud everyone taking precautions to protect our most vulnerable from the coronavirus.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on May 7 reported 4,330 cases and 260 deaths statewide, including 1,260 cases and 203 deaths in the 65 years and older age group.
Of those numbers, 990 cases and 111 deaths can be linked to long-term care facilities, according to the OSDH.
As coronavirus precuations have lightened, State Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau, has called for the governor to push for federal officials to allow visitors inside nursing homes.
Wes Bledsoe, a nursing home reform advocate, said reopening nursing homes to visitors as resident deaths numbers continue rising would be "madness."
We encourage everyone to continue taking precautions to limit contact.
It's heartbreaking when we don't get to see our loved ones, but a little more sacrifice now will help keep them safe in the future.
Meanwhile, you can always give them a call, write them a letter, wave to them from outside their window.
And make sure to honk loud and make a big sign if there's a parade.
•••
THUMBS UP to McAlester's own Estella Kirk for the release of her music video this week.
Kirk's "Shelter in the Storm" was written to give people hope during the COVID-19 pandemic and was released May 5 on her YouTube channel and is available in other outlets.
The reigning Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen recorded the song through production company, Kingdom Sound, which focuses on Christian music.
"Shelter in the Storm" will be included in Kirk's debut EP set to release later this year.
We hope others are inspired by the song and support Kirk in her young career.
