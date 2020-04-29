We were fortunate a tornado in Haileyville a year ago did not take any lives, but our community is still recovering from the aftermath.
On April 30, 2019, we reported live online from the scene as the EF-2 tornado injured at least five people and destroyed 22 structures in Haileyville. We also reported from the Pittsburg County Emergency Management Operations Center — where county emergency responders were busy tracking and preparing to provide assistance for our neighbors.
Today, we have a series of stories detailing where our neighbors stand a year later.
Reporter Derrick James gives his account of tracking the storm with county storm spotters on that night — and how close the tornado came to hitting him and others.
We report on the tornadic history of Pittsburg County, how Twins Cafe in Haileyville has worked to reopen again, and how a Haileyville resident is still working to repair her home.
Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe discusses how the county has worked to help everyone impacted in the storm. Officials also discussed how the lengthy process was further complicated by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Storm sirens in Haileyville and Hartshorne were not operational when the tornado struck, but repairs were made soon afterward.
Haileyville Mayor David Johnston details for us how the city worked to replace its siren.
We applaud city and county officials for working to repair the storm sirens, which can save lives in southeastern Oklahoma.
Storm sirens are most effective to alert those who are outside — but the sound won't penetrate most homes and something could happen like it did during the Haileyville tornado.
We can do more to protect ourselves and make severe weather plans — configure smart phones for weather alerts, TV stations and the Weather Channel offer notifications, weather radios are available, and we will report amid imminent weather danger.
Government officials can have their hands tied by budgetary constraints, so we must all take additional steps to be prepared for severe weather.
As we look at the progress made and the steps ahead to recovery since the Haileyville tornado, please stay safe as severe weather season starts to peak and remember to social distance if you go to a storm shelter.
