Nurses are among those who risk their lives every day on the frontlines as they help us fight against the coronavirus.
We don't usually make time to celebrate the weeks dedicated to specific professions amid our daily local coverage.
But now that COVID-19 is impacting all of us every day, we believe it is more important than ever to take time and encourage others to thank nurses as Wednesday marked the start of National Nurses Week.
It's weird that the week started on Wednesday, right? Most commemorative weeks fall on the week days or along the normal week schedule.
But National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends May 12 to coincide with Florence Nightingale's birthday — this year would have marked her 200th.
Nightingale was the English nurse who led a team of nurses in 1854 to care for wounded British soldiers at a military hospital in Turkey during the Crimean War.
She's credited as the founder of modern nursing, using data to lead medical reform and earning the moniker "the Lady with the Lamp."
English newspaper, "The Guardian," on Tuesday quoted Nightingale's 1864 letter condemning the politicization of health data reports:
"It is very convenient indeed to leave out all deaths that ought not to have happened, as not having happened," she wrote.
Her statements then and her ties to this week fit nicely together.
We provide daily reports on the COVID-19 data from state and federal agencies for Pittsburg County and the surrounding areas.
Although there's still a lot to be determined about the numbers' meaning, every one is a patient for nurses.
Nurses already faced uncertainty of what they would face at their family or specialists practices, long-term care facilities, or hospitals.
COVID-19 brought more dangers to their daily lives.
We thank nurses and medical professionals for continuing to keep us safe during this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.