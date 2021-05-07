THUMBS UP to the McAlester Police Department for obtaining new body cameras through a U.S. Department of Justice grant and city funds.
“When everybody in the group knows there’s a camera on, they tend to act a little bit better,” MPD Chief Kevin Hearod told us.
We agree and believe the new cameras show an effort of continued transparency to build public trust.
Footage from body cameras can help protect law enforcement officers and can provide crucial evidence in a case. Body cameras aren’t the only solution, but they are a big part of building trust and showing transparency in law enforcement when correctly operated.
We applaud the department for updating cameras because it shows what happened during an incident. Those cameras being turned on to record an incident can protect the officer involved and ensure it’s accurately represented.
•••
THUMBS UP to Pittsburg County Commissioners for helping our community’s students and schools.
The commissioners recently voted to create the Pittsburg County Educational Facilities Authority, which will help McAlester Public Schools and other public school districts access money from school bonds quicker.
“Anything we can do to help school systems, I’m all about it,” District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith told us.
We appreciate that sentiment and believe this will help several area schools that recently saw voters approve their bond issues.
School districts go through a trust authority because it works as a type of escrow account to help facilitate the exchange of large sums of money. It also enables quicker access to funds, therefore quicker action on contracts and construction.
MPS officials told us the authority will allow them to get $23.5 million in funding much sooner than expected for the $34.9 million bond issue voters approved in February.
The bond project is for a new middle school and event center with a storm shelter near the existing high school. The new building will hold more than 700 students with new classrooms and labs.
MPS officials said they hope to have funds available by June 30 and construction will less than two years.
We applaud the commissioners for helping to speed up the process as schools continue working to offer the best for our children.
•••
THUMBS UP to McAlester High School for adjusting its homecoming festivities.
Schools officials announced a homecoming court of students representing 24 organizations and groups this week and plan a parade down Choctaw Avenue on May 18. They call it “One of a Kind Homecoming” — and it certainly looks that way.
Organizers cancelled the original plans during the fall due to COVID-19 concerns, but felt comfortable with the decline in cases and the precautions in place to continue the tradition this spring.
“We wanted to do it for our kids,” McAlester Public Schools Athletic Director John Homer told us. “We had to schedule things so far ahead of time and we didn’t know what the COVID numbers would look like so we thought this was the best alternative.”
We applaud Homer, MPS employees Tim Collier, Mary Martin, Lori Few and others helped to organize this year’s event and hope it goes well.
Students — and their families — will undoubtedly remember it for the rest of their lives.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
