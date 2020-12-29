We're all ready for 2020 to be over and for a fresh start.
This year brought seemingly endless tumult — political divisiveness, social unrest, a global pandemic impacting every aspect of our lives — to cast a haze over our vision for the future.
But the new year starts this week and renews hope.
This past year started with the stunning death of Dustin Parker, a McAlester taxi cab driver who was fatally shot while on duty early on New Year's Day. Dustin's death is still being investigated and we hope that someone with information from that morning will contact law enforcement with a new lead to help bring his loved ones closure.
Our area began preparing ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak reaching our area — then we had our first confirmed case in March and our area's first COVID-19 death came in April. This week, Pittsburg County hit 500 active cases and 23 of our neighbors have died of the virus.
Long-term care facilities in our area saw outbreaks as some of our loved ones died or suffered from the virus before the state and county health department worked with those facilities to drastically slow the spread. Schools were shutdown across the state in the spring and reopened this year with new policies and procedures focused on limiting spread among students and staff. Governments made the toughest decisions in recent history regarding financial and public health. Businesses shuttered to slow the spread and reopened with new limited-contact policies.
But from the darkness of COVID-19, our area cast a light by coming together and helping each other weather the storm.
Volunteers made thousands of protective face masks; people started a contactless teddy bear hunt for children to enjoy at a distance; locals took precautions during milestone events; thousands of people benefited from free food giveaways.
Undoubtedly, the global COVID-19 outbreak is the biggest story of the year. We've suffered together and will likely continue seeing its impact for the foreseeable future — but we've adapted and we will make it through this together.
We will not let COVID-19 win.
And to do that, we must continue taking precautions to prevent community spread — limit contact with others, wash your hands often, cover your mouth and nose with a protective face covering.
This year also brought racial unrest to the forefront with nationwide protests against racism.
Despite scenes of violence from those protests across the country, members of our community organized a procession to call attention to problems and call for peaceful solutions.
So as we look back on the challenges and bright spots of 2020, we also look forward to our community making 2021 a better year.
Our community proved countless times this year that we can and will join together to improve our home — all in the most divisive year in recent history.
Let's continue moving forward together.
