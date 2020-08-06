THUMBS UP to McAlester Public Schools for expanding its wifi network to help students who might not have internet access at home.
The district plans to add 18 wifi hotspots by September that will provide unlimited internet access for students to limit contact as the coronavirus pandemic surges.
MPS was already working toward going 1-to-1 — meaning one technology device per student — and expanding its wifi capabilities when Oklahoma State Board of Education members closed school buildings and forced online instruction last April to help limit spread of COVID-19 among students.
But school officials said the forced transition expedited the process for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year – as well as challenges for students accessing the internet.
“A lot of our students didn’t have wifi access,” MPS Assistant Superintendent Don Wise told us.
School starts at McAlester on Aug. 12 and coronavirus cases continue to surge — so we applaud school officials for providing this option for students to continue their education while limiting contact.
MPS and other districts in the area placed COVID-19 precautions recently in an attempt to keep students and staff safe.
Schools offer more virtual and blended options for students to complete coursework — and this expanded network is one of the ways districts are trying to ensure everyone's safety.
Like we've consistently said for months, we urge everyone to wash your hands often, stay 6 feet away from other people, clean highly touched surfaces, and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
•••
THUMBS UP to an Army veteran who got his ring back after it fell in a hole in the floor of what is now the Grand Event Center 77 years ago.
Jim George, 85, was in the third grade in 1943 when his grandmother gave him a Cub Scout ring — which a friend dropped that year in a hole in the floor of the building at the intersection of North Third Street and East Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester, known then as the Grand Avenue Methodist Church.
George said he asked the church janitor for help at the time, but to no avail.
He went on to graduate high school in Davis and went to East Central Oklahoma State College before serving in the Army.
George returned to the building in July and asked Todd Hoagland — who owns the building now called the Grand Event Center — if he could look for it.
After 30-40 minutes of fishing around with a fiber lens, they found the ring and cut a hole big enough to retrieve it from the floor.
George became a little emotional when telling us the story and we're honored to share it with our readers.
We all have something of sentimental value that takes us back to a time without daily responsibilities, deadlines, and coronavirus updates.
We're happy George got his ring back.
