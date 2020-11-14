Lists help relay information quickly and we've used them in our "5 Things To Know" articles to enhance our local coverage.
Our staff continues working to cover a variety of things happening in our community — city council actions, people doing cool things, local sports, and more.
We care about what's going on in the community because it's our community.
We walk at the same parks. We send our kids to the same schools. We shop at the same stores. We drive the same roads.
Our community faces challenges, but there is more to our community than problems.
We have good people doing good things, fun community events throughout the year, local nonprofits looking to make positive changes, and more.
This year has been tough on everyone and brought on some adjustments, but we want to continue covering as much as possible in our community.
One of the ways we do that is with our "5 Things To Know" features on the front page.
These articles answer five questions about an upcoming event, a nonprofit, history of a holiday, a municipal ordinance — virtually anything local.
They often include details in a quick-to-digest info box — such as how to contact an organization, or the time, date and place of an event.
We ask or email questions to people in the know about such things and those people provide answers so we can share it with our community.
But we also get information from credible sources to explain things about which our community might have questions — such as municipal dog leash laws, how to apply for financial assistance, and more.
Some people we've previously asked to answer questions in a "5 Things To Know" jumped on board — and even send a completed article to us unprompted. We thank those people who help us share information with our community.
We will continue covering our community and believe these lists help relay important information for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.