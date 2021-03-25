THUMBS UP to McAlester city officials for continuing to work toward fully reopening city hall to the public.
Some city councilors voiced frustration with city hall still being closed except for by appointment during this week's regular meeting as officials continue working toward reopening it.
"We are continuing along the path of April 19," McAlester City Manager Stasiak told us Thursday.
"We are evaluating this day-by-day and if we can open up a little bit earlier, we will," he added.
We applaud city officials continuing to take COVID-19 seriously — and for bringing the city closer to industry standards by implementing efficiencies.
The planned changes take time to implement, but they appear to address those concerns.
Plans call for a kiosk to be installed in the lobby at city hall that will be accessible for the city's utility customers 24 hours per day instead of just during regular business hours.
A city employee will also provide assistance customers in the lobby who need help with the kiosk or need to meet with a city official.
Plans also call for redesign and signage to improve social distancing while in the building.
Although some city councilors disagree that the changes are needed, we believe the plan will address several of the issues they raised while setting up city hall for improved customer service in the future.
Payment kiosks, online payment options and other no-contact options provide easy access and reduce wait times.
We understand not everyone has embraced technology — but a city employee provides those customers a face-to-face interaction if they prefer.
It will help too as city staff prepare to have meetings, phone calls, and more with 1,200 water customers whose accounts have gone unpaid — which Stasiak called "a $588,000 problem" as city staff will work with customers wanting to sign contracts to extend those payments over the next 12 months.
The plan will also help slow further spread of COVID-19 — which our area has improved, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Pittsburg County as high risk of transmission.
Let's remain vigilant as COVID-19 numbers decline and vaccination numbers increase.
And thanks to city officials for keeping all that in mind regarding city hall.
