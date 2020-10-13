Sometimes the news cycle can be gloomy, but we also share features and uplifting stories in our quarterly magazine, McAlester Living.
Our most recent edition is set to be inserted in Saturday's print edition with extra copies available at our office, and it covers a variety of local stories.
On the cover as the featured profile is Loise Butler Washington — who saw some of the most important historic events in the nation and the world during her decades-long career.
And it all started when she was a 19-year-old student at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant and received a call that changed her life in 1971 from Carl Albert, who had been sworn in as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, in January of 1971.
"He asked if I knew who he was. I said 'Of course I do,'" Loise told us.. "Then he asked me if I knew why he was calling and I said 'Of course I don't.'"
Loise spent the next years on Albert's staff as he would twice be next in line to the presidency.
She met then-president-elect Jimmy Carter, Baseball of Fame member Hank Aaron, Olympic Champion Jesse Owens, actor Paul Newman, Wimbledon Champion Arthur Ashe, and more.
Loise married Anthony Washington, pastor of Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in McAlester, and the two stay involved in our community. We hope you take a moment to read more about Loise's story.
Andrew Hutson also tells us about how he became interested in culinary arts and started a ramen noodle bar in McAlester — at 13 years old.
He operates and cooks at the Red Ramen Bar at 119 E. Choctaw Ave. in the same building as The Compass Wood-Fire Kitchen — which is owned by his parents, Matt and Necia Hutson.
Why is it called the Red Ramen Bar? Are red ramen some type of exotic noodle? Are red peppers or other red-hued seasonings perhaps a special ingredient in one of his secret recipes?
You can read more about it in the magazine and check out Andrew's Red Ramen Bar for lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
Our most recent edition also includes a story on children dealing with mental issues, information on a local pumpkin patch that offers class field trips, and a local woman's life as a medium.
You can also check out drink and food recipes, plus gardening tips for the fall season.
If you have an interesting story to share, feel free to reach out to us.
