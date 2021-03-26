The past year brought unforeseen challenges and placed several people in positions which they hadn't previously faced — but a little more help is on the way.
Farmers to Families food truck delivery events have offered free food boxes to anyone who shows up, and another such event is set for 3 p.m. Monday, March 29 at Northside Assembly of God at 3602 N. George Nigh Expressway in McAlester.
Previous installations of the program brought hundreds to participate by picking up a free box of food at various locations in our area.
The Farmers to Families program offers food assistance to our community — our neighbors.
"I think it's a great program," said Nick Arnold, one of the McAlester organizers. "This is just another thing to help out after a year where so many need a little help."
Farmers to Families is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that has delivered more than 151 million food boxes nationwide.
The food is available to anyone — without any requirements based on income, age, or preregistration.
We thank everyone involved in making these events happen because they can be vital for those in need in our community.
Events in our community often see more than 25 volunteers helping load boxes of free food to more than 600 people who wait in line for two hours.
A Farmers to Families food giveaway event in McAlester in February was cancelled due to freezing weather, but previous events provided free food for hundreds of people.
The events in McAlester have brought hundreds of cars lined down the streets to indicate there is still a need for food assistance in our area.
We ask anyone who doesn't need help with groceries or who isn't helping someone in need to refrain from getting in the lines because the boxes are for those who needed it most.
Let the program do what it is meant to do — help our neighbors in need of food assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.