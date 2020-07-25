President Donald Trump acknowledged during a recent briefing that masks make a difference against COVID-19.
“We’re asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask. Get a mask. Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They’ll have an effect and we need everything we can get,” Trump said in a direct quote.
No, it’s not a mandate like the McAlester city council approved Thursday night, which won’t go into effect for 30 days.
But it’s a stark contrast from when the president called the virus a hoax and said it would all go away soon. That was in February. COVID-19 is still real and cases are surging.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 29,116 total cumulative cases, 2,681 hospitalizations, and 484 deaths statewide Friday. Pittsburg County’s active COVID-19 cases jumped to 28 on Friday.
And this is not the flu.
OSDH’s influenza activity summary reports cases for flu season dating back to Sept. 1, 2019. There have been 3,573 hospitalizations since then and 85 deaths related to the flu.
We have a vaccine for the flu. We don’t have a vaccine for COVID-19.
Oklahoma’s death rate for COVID-19 is 1.66% — but that means if every one of the state’s nearly 4 million citizens caught it, 66,400 could die.
It isn’t our intention to scare anyone. We want people to have actual data so they can understand the magnitude of this threat to public safety because we are all in this together.
Mask mandates are legally put in place to help keep all of us from spreading the virus to each other.
People clamor about mask mandates taking away constitutional rights — but they don’t.
The U.S. Constitution’s 10 Amendment gives states all powers not given to the federal government and nearly-two centuries’ worth of U.S. Supreme Court decisions allow states to take public health emergency actions, according to the American Bar Association.
Oklahoma statute 11 O.S. 22-120 allows municipal governments to “enact and enforce such ordinances, rules and regulations as it deems necessary for the protection of the public health.”
We applaud McAlester city councilors voting to approve the mask ordinance.
Everyone can read the full text of the ordinance available on our website and the city’s site to get a better understanding of what it entails.
But we do urge city councilors to reconsider the $100 fine for violations.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said he wanted to eliminate the fine and will continue trying before the ordinance goes into effect 30 days from the vote.
The ordinance must have teeth to be effective, but $100 seems steep for a first offense.
We hope everyone can see how this minor inconvenience is not taking away any rights and can help us get back to normal quicker.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
