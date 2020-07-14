Protective face coverings became a political statement amid the coronavirus pandemic, but government leaders must discuss whether to enforce the safety precaution.
Whether you believe data from state, federal and global entities showing continued increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, or whether you believe medical experts who say masks help reduce community spread — government officials must continue discussing how to balance public health and safety with the citizens' rights to disregard the safety of everyone.
It's a tough job.
City councils in Norman and Stillwater recently passed measures requiring face masks or other protective facial barriers be worn in public — this coming after backlash and threats from citizens.
McAlester's city council on Tuesday will again discuss similar measures. Mayor John Browne told the News-Capital he supports wearing protective masks — but he’s not pushing a vote on the matter yet.
City councilors are set to hear from representatives of the Pittsburg County Health Department and the McAlester Regional Health Center invited to the Tuesday meeting.
The mayor said it will be a discussion for councilors to prepare if the information they receive Tuesday leads to consideration of a vote on requiring masKs at a future date.
We appreciate government leaders getting information from medical experts to stay informed on this ever-changing situation.
We understand the complexity of considering a measure that would force people to do something with which they disagree.
Our stance since the beginning of the pandemic has been to err on the side of caution.
If you want schools to open again this year, or to go watch football next season, or to simply not have to hear about numbers continuing to rise — wear a mask.
If you don't want to wear a mask, that's your right.
But wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience that could drastically reduce community spread of the virus.
So we again urge everyone to limit contact and take every precaution you can.
