THUMBS UP to local restaurants taking precautions and delivering food to the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic.
Angela Bernhardt, owner of Angel's Diner in McAlester, started delivering food to the elderly free of charge over the weekend.
She told the News-Capital that she worried about how the elderly community would be impacted during the coronavirus pandemic — especially her own 94-year-old grandmother.
“If she didn’t have meals delivered to her, she couldn’t make it,” Bernhardt said.
Bernhardt said she wanted to make sure the elderly had a free option for food delivery as the COVID-19 outbreak brought Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to practice social distancing and for everyone to stay home.
We applaud Bernhardt and everyone keeping the elderly in mind during the global pandemic.
Nearly half of coronavirus patients have recovered, but it kills about 4% of patients while the flu kills an average of 0.1% of patients, according to information from the World Health Organization. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 44 positive coronavirus cases statewide and one death as of Thursday afternoon. No positive cases were reported for Pittsburg County as of Thursday afternoon.
•••
THUMBS UP to other local restaurants and food delivery services are also working to prevent community spread.
Elizabeth Prichard, an owner of Roseanna's Italian Restaurant in Krebs, is said her staff started offering curb-side service and free delivery for any customer — plus increased cleaning protocols in the restaurant.
She said the restaurant is seating customers at every other table, there are no condiments on tables, salt and pepper packets are available instead of shakers, and bread baskets are disposable.
Everything at the table is also wiped down with bleach after each customer leaves and restaurant staff clean door handles, she said.
McAlester2Go owner Matt Hudson said the food delivery service provides its drivers with gloves and hand sanitizer, but also offers a no-contact option to help prevent potential community spread.
Hudson added the service is waiving delivery fees as long as schools are closed until at least April 6.
Restaurants that use the delivery service include Angel’s Diner, A Polar Bear Store, Arby’s, Braum’s, Chilis, Designer Cakes, Dollar General, El Charro, El Jalisco, Giacomo’s, Gringo’s Taqueria, Lovera’s Market, Jay Henry’s, Johnny’s A Street Market, McDonald’s, Modo Mio, Rib Crib, Sonic Drive-In, Spaceship Earth Coffee, Steak ’n Shake, Taco Bell, The Compass, The Filling Station, The Olive Branch, TJ’s Grill, Wendy’s, Daylight Donuts, Hunan Chinese Restaurant, What About Bobs?, and Le Salt.
Pete's Place and Isle of Capri in Krebs, The Ole Corral, Simple Simon's and La Fiesta in Hartshorne, and Twins Cafe in Haileyville are among other area restaurants offering delivery or curb-side service.
We thank all local restaurants for taking precautions and urge everyone to continue working to prevent community spread.
