Our top priorities during the coronavirus pandemic are to inform people without fueling mass panic and to promote public health and safety.
We encourage everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and cleaning highly touched surfaces. More guidelines and updated information from the CDC can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Businesses, like us here at the McAlester News-Capital, have implemented remote working policies to help protect employees and limit contact with the public and have considered operational changes.
We applaud local businesses and governments working to help deliver food to the elderly and taking other steps to limit contact with the public.
All of us can pitch in to prevent spread of the virus by limiting contact — but we can also still support each other and local businesses while working together against COVID-19.
We are also encouraging customers to take precautions and not come into office if at all possible.
The McAlester News-Capital hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as of Wednesday — but things are changing rapidly and this may be subject to change.
If you need to make a payment, start or stop a subscription, missed your paper, run an advertisement/classified ad or speak to the newsroom — please give us a call and our staff will be glad to help. Our readers and staff are our number one priority and we want to help reduce the spread of the virus by taking precautions and lessen the chance of community spread.
Our main number is 918-421-1700 and provided below is the McAlester News-Capital's department tree. After calling in to our main line, press the following number once to contact the person or department you're trying to reach:
1—Classified ad sales or legal publications (Cindi Perez and Phyllis Hurlbut)
2—Advertising (Connie Poole and Jana Weddle)
3—Start a new subscription or question about billing
4—Missed paper
5—Sports (Derrick Hatridge)
6—Newsroom (James Beaty , DJ James, Kevin Harvison)
7—Editor (Adrian O'Hanlon III)
8—Bookkeeping (Julie Everly)
9—General Manager (Reina Owens)
0—Operator
