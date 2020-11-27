Some say "we shouldn't have to be told by government to wear a mask."
We agree.
Science and data should lead everyone to the logical conclusion that masks work in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
But some still aren't buying in as COVID-19 spikes across the area and state during a holiday week — and municipalities are tasked again with exercising their constitutional authority to enact and enforce ordinances for public health.
The U.S. Constitution's 10th Amendment grants states power to take public health actions. Oklahoma statutes grant municipal governing bodies power to "enact and enforce such ordinances, rules and regulations as it deems necessary for the protection of the public health.”
And mask mandates have helped.
Cities with a mask mandate saw per capita cases rise at one-third the rate of cities without a mask mandate, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s weekly Epidemiology Report from Nov. 20.
Data from Aug. 1 to Nov. 17 shows cities with mask mandates saw a 194% increase in cases per 100,000 people.
Cities without a mandate saw cases rise 317% per 100,000 people.
We must also remember that more cases can lead to more hospitalizations, which can lead to more deaths.
If we want to keep deaths low, we have to keep the number of cases low — and a way we can help do that is by wearing masks.
Of course we must all practice better hygiene, wash our hands often, clean highly-touched areas, and avoid large gatherings to limit community spread like medical experts have said since the beginning of the pandemic.
The coronavirus spreads easily between people gathering indoors without wearing masks so we must wear masks.
As Oklahoma National Guard Maj. Gen. Mike Thompson said in a video posted Wednesday: "Suicide is hard. Cancer is hard. Wearing a mask to protect our family and friends isn't hard at all."
Sure, masks can make us uncomfortable. But it's better to be uncomfortable than to get sick.
We've never said that a mask is a cure-all — nor should anyone think that wearing a mask is a magic wand that'll make the virus disappear.
But data and experts say they help against spreading the virus.
So we applaud Krebs city councilors and other municipalities for implementing mask mandates.
We also thank the McAlester city councilors who voted in favor of extending the mask ordinance Tuesday night despite recent backlash from those upset over the mandate.
But it's ridiculous that the ordinance measure passed and the emergency clause failed — thus leaving the city without a mask mandate until Christmas Eve.
We again urge everyone to wear a mask and follow guidelines to prevent community spread because it's here, whether you take it seriously or not.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether it's about the global pandemic or a favorite movie.
Everyone is free to express their opinion, just as businesses are free to refuse service to those who don't follow policies like wearing a mask during the pandemic.
But the data is clear — masks help slow the spread of COVID-19.
So let's wear them and get through this together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.