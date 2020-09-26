There's an easy way to help our community without taking much time or having to leave home — but time is running out.
Everyone has an opinion on certain things in our community and how it could improve — infrastructure, healthcare, education, water, economic diversity, childcare, and more.
Although those opinions might not be shared unanimously by everyone, we should all want the best for our community to recover during a challenging period of time and grow.
We often hear from people venting about these problems, whether that it's person, by phone or in social media comments.
But those complaints that sometimes devolve into all-caps arguments on Facebook aren't translating to solutions.
One way to address those issues is to get federal dollars allocated to our community based on census data. We don't want to become solely dependent on federal money, but it's obvious our area needs help.
And we're not helping ourselves as a community.
Pittsburg County has the fourth worst U.S. Census self-response rate in Oklahoma — and we're at risk of losing out on millions that could go toward addressing issues.
Officials estimate each Census response equates to $1,675 per person per household.
Pittsburg County's 38% self-response rate as of Friday means the area could miss out on millions in federal dollars.
We all want the best for our community, so let's do something quick and easy to help by completing the Census. The deadline was extended to Oct. 31 — but don't wait.
Anyone can respond to the Census the following ways:
• online at https://my2020census.gov/
• by phone at 844-330-2020
• or mail back the paper questionnaire sent to your home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.