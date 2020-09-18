When celebrating America's most important document during Constitution Week, let's take some time to read it.
Constitution Day was Thursday and kicked off a week-long celebration dedicated annually Sept. 17-23 to commemorate the U.S. Constitution.
The Daughters of the American Revolution in 1955 petitioned Congress to set the week aside each year for Constitution Week. The U.S. Congress adopted the resolution later and President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into public law on Aug. 2, 1956.
We applaud DAR, especially our local chapter, for continuing to celebrate and remind us the importance of the document that provides the framework of the country's political and legal systems.
The Constitution defines separation of powers between the president, Congress, and federal courts so none of the branches can do something without approval from the others.
It establishes the Senate and House of Representatives, who can serve in those houses, and how we elect them.
It outlines qualifications for the president, how a president can be impeached, and establishes the Electoral College.
Many men at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 believed the document created a new government that protected rights and freedoms that they had fought to secure four years prior in the American Revolution. Others were still concerned the about the new government's power.
So as with most documents before the final print, the Constitution underwent some rewrites to outlines what the government could not do — the 12 original amendments.
The Bill Rights — 10 of the original 12 amendments — was passed in 1789 to dictate the following:
• Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
• A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
• No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.
• The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
• No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.
• In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.
• In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.
• Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.
• The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.
• The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
But the document known globally as an example for establishing government went on to be amended a total of 27 times.
The Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery in 1865.
The Fifteenth Amendment in 1870 prohibited using race, color, or previous condition of servitude to determine who can vote.
Women gained the right to vote with the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920.
You can read or reread the entire document in many places, one being The National Archives at https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution.
