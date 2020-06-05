THUMBS UP to all of our neighbors who walked in a peaceful demonstration against racism.
People of different races, beliefs and backgrounds joined in a peaceful walk Wednesday organized by Rev. Anthony Washington to make a statement of solidarity and peace against injustices seen nationwide.
“This is not the end, but the beginning,” Washington said of his hopes to open a dialogue with officials to find answers.
We also hope the conversation continues so McAlester can be an example for other communities like it was this week with the peaceful demonstration.
Our community showed that although outrage is justified over racial injustices — protests can send a powerful message without further tearing down communities with looting and riots.
Racism can’t be tolerated.
Hate speech can’t be tolerated.
Violence can’t be tolerated.
Let’s put aside our differences — politics, race, beliefs, backgrounds — and work together on continuing the dialogue to move toward ending hate.
•••
THUMBS UP to area schools celebrating the culmination of graduating student’s academic careers.
Coronavirus pandemic concerns forced school closures and activities cancellations this spring — taking away achievements and memories for graduating seniors.
We applaud schools for readjusting to honor graduating students under safer conditions with proms, graduation ceremonies and other creative projects.
Our graduating students deserve to be recognized for the work they put in to further their education and their plans to continue building on their foundation for life.
Congratulations to all graduates and we wish you all the best in the future.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
