We all have the right to free speech — but it’s our duty to unite against hate.
As protesting and riots surge nationwide and elsewhere in Oklahoma, some of our neighbors here in Pittsburg County are sending messages of love and unity.
A peaceful walk is set for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon along Carl Albert Parkway in response to the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
Rev. Anthony Washington of Mt. Triumph Church organized the peaceful march to show solidarity with participants to practice nonviolent actions.
We stand with everyone walking in the demonstration to make a statement of solidarity against all hate and violence.
We thank the Reverend and people who plan to participate for walking together for this righteous cause.
Heather Foraker of Lamon Photography is also hosting on Wednesday her annual Only Love campaign.
The movement promotes love for all each year — but she said due to tensions nationwide, this year’s event will focus on messages of ending racism.
Anyone can participate virtually by making signs for the yard, doing something nice for a neighbor, showing cultures coming together and more in pictures posted to Facebook with hashtags #onlylove and #lamonphotography.
We thank Heather and urge everyone to participate in promoting unity and togetherness on Wednesday through these events or in your own way.
Peaceful assembly is one our rights under the First Amendment:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
It is our right to express our opinions with freedom of speech and peaceful assembly. We should exercise those rights in demonstrations against hate.
Our community has an opportunity to shine during a dark time in our nation’s history.
We must end racism.
We must end violence.
We must end hate.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
