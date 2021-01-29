It was, perhaps, the most contentious presidential election in U.S. history with hyper-partisanship stoking division and muddying the lines between fact and fiction. Voters separated into two diametrically opposed camps, depending on which version of reality they accepted.
As the December date for the Electoral College counting of the votes neared, not all states had submitted their certified slates of electors. Pennsylvania, for example, was in a stalemate as their legislators argued.
Even after the Electoral College certified the results, the situation remained unresolved as Congress took up the issue in January. At one point, things seemed hopelessly deadlocked. Some said a civil war was imminent and that it was impossible for the union to exist much longer.
On Inauguration Day, the defeated president left town before the swearing-in of his successor.
Yet, given all that happened, the transition of power was peaceful as Democratic-Republican Thomas Jefferson succeeded the Federalist John Adams and became the third president of the United States.
Were there hard feelings? Absolutely. Jefferson and Adams had been friends since the days of the Continental Congress. The name-calling and falsehoods they both endured during the battle for the presidency in 1800 left them estranged and bitter for a long time. But in 1812, they rekindled their friendship, beginning an exchange of letters – more than 150 altogether – that would last for the remainder of their lives.
The remarkable ending to their friendship, which remains as wonderful today as it was then, is that Adams and Jefferson died on the same day – July 4, 1826 – 50 years to the day since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. John Adams’ last words were reported to have been “Thomas Jefferson survives.”
Our republic the Founding Fathers bequeathed to us will celebrate its 250th birthday in five years. No matter our politics, we are all thankful to be Americans. We live in such a beautiful and bounteous land. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson reconciled and renewed their friendship after one of the most rancorous elections in our history.
So can we.
