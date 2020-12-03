We thank District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan for taking COVID-19 seriously with an order this week that limits public contact — and Pittsburg County commissioners for continuing precautions.
After the Oklahoma Supreme Court gave local control to district judges to mitigate the spread of the virus, Hogan issued an order striking most court cases at the Pittsburg County Courthouse through the January docket and closing some offices.
Hogan's Dec. 1 order closes public access to the Pittsburg County District Court offices — courtrooms, chambers and the Pittsburg County Court Clerk's Office — through Jan. 3, 2021.
The order does not include the first floor of the courthouse — the Pittsburg County Commissioner's Office, the Pittsburg County Treasurer's Office, the Pittsburg County Assessor's Office, the Pittsburg County Clerk's Office and the Pittsburg County Election Board Office — which will remain open.
Hogan acknowledged a COVID-19 spike in his order, adding that the OSDH lists all of the state's 77 counties in moderate or high risk for transmission of the virus.
"Therefore, only to constitutional issues in felony cases, all other jury trials for the upcoming January jury docket are stricken," the order states.
"This does not include juvenile cases and criminal cases where the defendant is in custody," Hogan continued. "Those will be set at the discretion of the assigned judge."
After action by the McAlester city councilors last week left us without a mask mandate until Christmas, we believe Hogan's order was a necessary course of action.
Despite the seven-day rolling average number of new cases declining in Pittsburg County each day this week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a record 54 COVID-19 deaths statewide on Wednesday.
Cases lead to hospitalizations, which lead to deaths — so we must keep our number of cases down.
Our average jumped from less than 10 on Nov. 3 to nearly 30 during Thanksgiving week. And those numbers no longer include the outbreak we saw earlier this year at a local prison.
As we've said from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we shouldn't panic or be afraid — but we must do everything we can to slow community spread of the virus.
Pittsburg County commissioners also set restrictions at the courthouse to limit community spread:
• no more than 10 people in a courtroom — which are now closed — or county office
• social distancing and sanitation requirements remain in place
• temperature checks of everyone prior to entering the courthouse, with anyone registering a fever being sent away
• protective face coverings still required.
Let's all take precautions so we can — hopefully — celebrate the upcoming holiday season a little more like normal.
