McAlester lost a pillar of the community, a longtime teacher, an icon, a friend and so much more when James Brown died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.
The McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 4 Councilor and longtime educator left a lasting impression on our community as many reflected on his legacy of service and giving back.
Many shared their favorite memories of Brown, known to many as JB, after the news of his death — with Primus Moore capturing the community's sense of loss in a few words.
"It's a real shocker for me," said Primus, a retried principal and teacher who now works campus security at Parker Intermediate Center and was a longtime friends of Brown.
"I miss my buddy," he added.
We join the community in mourning the loss of JB.
He leaves behind a void that seems impossible to fill.
Brown was the first Black person elected as a McAlester city councilor although others had been appointed, and he served as a city councilor 1982-1992, 1994-2003, and started his current term in 2018.
In October 1999, Brown was instrumental in getting fellow city councilors to rename Wyandotte Avenue from Strong Boulevard to the U.S. 69 Bypass as Wade Watts Avenue.
He also taught psychology and history at McAlester High School and previously served as an Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member.
Brown retired from McAlester schools from 2016 to 2019 but substituted nearly every day and returned as full-time teacher in 2019.
He and Rosalyn Jones headed the African American Student Union, which is open to all students, and connected with students.
Our community has lost several people and figures over the past year.
We hope for peace for the families, friends and neighbors of those we've lost as we all work toward healing.
