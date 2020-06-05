We are glad we weren't the only ones concerned that the Oklahoma State Health Department started pulling back some COVID-19 data earlier this week — and we're glad the department reversed course.
The state health department stopped releasing some coronavirus data that is crucial for citizens to stay informed about how the virus in impacting each community.
Callers and social media followers shared our concerns, asking "How are we supposed to know where it is anymore?"
We also were concerned that the hidden COVID-19 data would also lead to a rise in Facebook rumors that would do far more harm than having actual data from the state health department.
Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday advised the state health department that releasing COVID-19 data does not violate state or federal law if it doesn't identify those infected.
“Releasing the total numbers of each locality, county and state-wide demographic data threads the needle of providing up-to-date information to the public while protecting the privacy of Oklahomans,” Hunter said. “This data is important for citizens to have at their disposal to make informed decisions.”
Hunter said state law prohibits OSDH from disclosing personal health information, but it can release epidemiological information for statistical purposes.
We applaud the AG for advising the state health department — but OSDH shouldn't have pulled the info in the first place.
Officials said OSDH could no longer release the information because it was only granted under the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act, which expired Monday. While state departments should seek legal advice to ensure they aren't infringing on rights of the people, this seemed like a no-brainer to continue releasing the information for public health and awareness.
Demographic data of COVID-19 infections statewide had previously been released without OSDH identifying individuals.
The data is vital in identifying clusters and outbreaks — such as among nursing home across the state, or in specific areas — so we can be aware and take precautions.
We encourage everyone to remain vigilant in preventing community spread of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.