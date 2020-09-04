THUMBS UP to Hunter Park Project leaders for their efforts toward uniting people and rejuvenating a McAlester park dedicated to a military veteran.
The group is a citizen-led effort to rehabilitate Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park at 14th and Chickasaw behind the L'Ouverture School in McAlester. The park honors the first soldier from McAlester to be killed in the Vietnam War — Michael J. Hunter.
Hunter was an African American soldier who received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star after dying in an attempt to save a fellow soldier less than a year into his tour of duty.
We should all be thankful for our service men and women, and should honor and remember those who died in military service.
Our community has an opportunity to pitch in as the Hunter Park Project is set to host a cookout and volunteer event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the park.
Participants will be offered a “to-go” style barbecue meal and are asked to volunteer 30 minutes to a project at the park — picking up glass, removing graffiti, painting trash cans, removing weeds, picking up track, etc.
We applaud this group for leading the way to clean and improve a memorial dedicated to one of our own who died while serving our country.
We also encourage everyone to get involved in this effort and others focused on helping to improve our community.
•••
THUMBS UP to a local pastor and military veteran for helping people displaced after the devastating hurricanes that hit the Gulf Coast recently.
James Hail, the 67-year-old pastor of Abba’s House of God in McAlester, deployed with American Red Cross more than a week ago to help people around Houston and Baton Rouge, Louisiana after Hurricanes Hanna and Laura swept through the gulf in recent weeks.
“There’s people hurting everywhere,” James told us. “It brings tears to your eyes.”
He told us about people who hadn’t eaten in more than a day, lost their homes, and needed help after Hurricanes Hanna and Laura swept through the gulf in the last few weeks.
James’s group has helped people in Louisiana for about a week — finding them hotel rooms, food and helping protect them against the COVID-19 pandemic along the way.
We thank James for his willingness to help others through some of the toughest times in their lives.
Helping others is something we should all strive to do — whether its serving disaster victims across the nation or helping people right here in our own community.
