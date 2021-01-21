“History, faith, and reason show the way, the way of unity. We can see each other, not as adversaries, but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect.”
These words recall what some call the Golden Rule — “treat others as you would like others to treat you” — others call it an ethic of reciprocity, and what we all should strive for after a divisive year tore at our nation’s fabric.
Joe Biden spoke those words in a call for unity Wednesday as he was inaugurated as our nation’s 46th president and Kamala Harris became our country’s first female vice president.
Both sides of the two-party system clawed at each other for power through the latest election cycle that led to volatile and destructive events that peaked with a deadly invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
But Wednesday brought a ray of hope for unity.
Democracy prevailed. An orderly transition of power occurred on the same steps where a violent mob had stormed the building just two weeks ago. All past presidents from both parties — except for 96-year-old Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump — smiled while attending the inauguration ceremonies.
Seventeen House Republican freshmen — including Oklahoma’s Stephanie Bice — also sent Biden a letter hoping to work across the aisle to better serve the country.
“After two impeachments, lengthy inter-branch investigations, and most recently, the horrific attack on our nation’s capital, it is clear that the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans does not serve a single American,” it says.
Unity is a tough sell right now as our fractured political system continues to breed volatility, distrust and disdain between the parties nationwide.
Biden and his administration face several challenges in addition to settling nationwide tension.
His actions must show he is focused on unifying a divided country and working across the aisle to work with Republicans in the disjointed Congress — just as Republicans must follow through on their promises toward unity.
Biden must remember as president of the United States that more than 74 million people voted against him — just as his opponents must accept that he is president.
Trump in his farewell video extended best wishes, prayers, and luck for the Biden administration, calling Americans to put aside political differences and work together toward success.
“We must never forget that while Americans will always have our disagreements, we are a nation of incredible, decent, faithful and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive and flourish,” Trump said.
The bipartisan call for unity on Wednesday gave us hope that America can start to mend and move forward from a devastating year.
We urge everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to put aside political rancor, listen to your neighbor, and treat each other with respect as our nation transitions into new leadership.
We’re all in this together.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.