"Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality."
We should all reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.'s words from nearly 60 years ago during the Civil Rights Era as we commemorate MLK Day on Monday.
The civil rights leader wrote the above words in his "Letter from Birmingham Jail" from a jail cell on April 16, 1963 after being arrested for violating a law against mass public demonstrations.
King's arrest came after taking part in marches, sit-in and other peaceful protests of segregation laws in the area at that time.
Eight white clergymen wrote an open letter, in which they criticized the demonstrations and urged locals to withdraw support from King and what they called "unwise and untimely" protests against segregation laws.
King responded with his famous letter, written first on a newspaper and scrap paper at the jail and later written on paper his lawyers brought.
He wrote about unjust treatment of Black people in court, unsolved bombings of Black homes and churches, and the refusal of Birmingham leaders to do anything about injustices — even as simple as removing demeaning signs on stores.
"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," is another famous line from King's letter.
King led civil rights efforts for Blacks' right to vote, desegregation, labor rights, and more.
He won the Nobel Peace Prize on October 14, 1964, for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance.
King challenged our nation's leaders to denounce practices of racial discrimination and work toward equality.
Monday marks the 35th year of the observance of Martin Luther King Day as a federal holiday.
Rev. Anthony Washington, pastor of Mount Triumph Baptist Church in McAlester, said the local events this year were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
This year's events were to be dedicated in memory of locals Reginald Turner and Leo Thompson.
We appreciate local event organizers for prioritizing public health and safety during the pandemic — but we call on all of our neighbors, family and friends to reflect on MLK Day.
