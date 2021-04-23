We all have an opportunity to celebrate and honor military veterans next weekend.
The Armed Forces Day Parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1 in Downtown McAlester with marching bands, a flyover, vintage military vehicles, and more planned for the event.
This year's theme is the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, when the McAlester-based 445th Military Police Company of the Oklahoma National Guard was deployed to the Middle East.
That will bring back all kinds of memories for many in our community about the day when several of our family, friends and neighbors were deployed.
But we hope that the parade, festivities and block party on May 1 will serve as a fun celebration recognizing those who served our country.
McAlester's Armed Forces Day Parade is usually held on the first weekend in May — while Armed Forces Day is a day to honor all branches of the military and celebrated the third Saturday each May.
Armed Forces Day was created Aug. 31, 1949 to replace separate days recognizing the Army, Navy and Air Force with a single-day celebration to coincide with the Armed Forced being unified under one department — the Department of Defense.
The first Armed Forces Day included parades, open houses, receptions, and air shows with thousands of participants nationwide.
Last year's McAlester Armed Forces Day was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we hope this year's is twice the fun.
Organizers have a variety of parade participants lined up — the 77th U.S. Army Band out of Fort Sill in Lawton, a World War I artillery half-section, the Choctaw Nation Color Guard, Choctaw princesses, Shriners and more. The military band from Fort Sill, marching bands from McAlester High School and Coalgate High School will also participate.
This year's event will not include the annual luncheon, but The McAlester News-Capital will livestream the keynote address by U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Pat Fitter, a McAlester native, at 11:30 a.m. April 30.
We hope everyone enjoys the festivities and honors military veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.