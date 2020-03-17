Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency and the Department of Education closed all schools until April 6 in moves that will help us all against a potential coronavirus outbreak — even if it should've been done weeks ago.
The 10 positive coronavirus cases Oklahoma State Department of Health reported as of Monday include three in Tulsa County, two in Oklahoma County, and one apiece in Canadian, Cleveland, Jackson, Kay and Payne Counties.
Pittsburg County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Monday morning — with county officials reiterating that there is yet to be a case in our region.
“We do not have any confirmed case in Pittsburg County; We do not have any confirmed cases in the southeast part of the state at this time,” said Kevin Enloe, director of the Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office.
We applaud the commissioners for issuing the disaster declaration as a proactive move in case we have a coronavirus outbreak here.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies coronavirus as a high potential public health threat both globally and in the US. Although most COVID-19 patients suffer mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, it has killed patients at a higher rate than the flu — especially the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.
We say this not to strike fear in the hearts of county residents — but as a statement of fact that we must take COVID-19 seriously.
Yes, most coronavirus patients make a full recovery.
But it kills 3.93% of patients so we must act swiftly and safely in preventing community spread of the virus.
Oklahoma’s first positive coronavirus case was announced March 6 and that number rose to 10 in a little more than a week as test kits become more readily available.
President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on Friday and Stitt issued a state of emergency on Sunday night as Oklahoma joined Maine as the last U.S. states to issue such a declaration.
Although we applaud those leaders for taking the action to fight COVID-19, the situations in Italy and China should have provoked more urgency.
History will show if we overreacted. But it will be much more noticeable if we didn't prepare enough.
So we applaud and urge local officials for continuing to prepare in case of an outbreak.
McAlester city manager Pete Stasiak said the city’s is limiting contact between employees and is screening everyone.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said his office will only allow essential personnel to limit public access to the building and employees will work remotely. Pittsburg County Court Clerk Cindy Ledford said her office is encouraging online options for payments and for obtaining court documents.
McAlester Regional Health Center continues taking precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
We will also be working remotely as we continue to provide updates on this rapidly changing situation.
