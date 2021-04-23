THUMBS UP to a local career specialist for addressing a need in our community.
Michelle Warmuth, a career specialist at Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester, started collecting business attire for students who need it as they interview for jobs.
She told us that she noticed some students didn't have clothing suitable to wear to a job interview — and it struck home with her.
“I know when I first started my career, I didn’t have a lot of outfits,” Warmuth told us. “So that’s my passion behind it — to help out the students.”
We appreciate Warmuth helping out students in our community looking to get into the workforce.
Anyone looking to donate clothing can contact Warmuth by calling 918-426-0940 or by emailing mwarmuth@ktc.edu.
•••
THUMBS UP to a Hartshorne 9-year-old for making it to her third consecutive Junior World Finals Rodeo.
Sydnie Wynn Graves won Saturday’s KK Run For Vegas / Barrel Bash youth championship in Ft. Smith, Arkansas to qualify again for the Junior World Finals.
That's a great feat and we congratulate Sydnie for advancing again to the big stage.
We wish her good luck at the 2021 Junior World Finals is set for Dec. 2-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center
•••
THUMBS UP to everyone looking to have a community block party on May 1.
The 2021 Grillmarks Festival offers a steak competition, live music, food and more as one of the first unrestricted events in our community since the pandemic.
"The goal is for everybody just to get out and enjoy each other, enjoy being able to be around other people and taste some great food — and hopefully getting used to being able to have some community events again," said Jeremy Beaver, chairperson of the McAlester Makers competition committee.
We agree and hope we can all get closer to normal as the data for COVID-19 cases declines and vaccinations rise.
We're glad to see the event return after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation last year.
The 2021 Grillmarks Festival starts around noon May 1 — following the conclusion of the Armed Forces Day Parade, which is another community event we hope goes well.
The steak festival will have a block party atmosphere with games, cookout food, music and more along Choctaw Avenue.
Grillmarks will also have live music by local musicians like Bebo and the Evildoers throughout the hourslong event.
