THUMBS UP to The Cart Guy, Inc. for offering more free meals for children amid the coronavirus pandemic — while taking extra precautions.
The local nonprofit organization founded and operated by Robert Schrader, is dedicated to feeding children free of charge and is implementing ways to help prevent spread of COVID-19.
Speed bumps and bright orange cones remind customers at the food trailer that social distancing is in place before children can receive meals.
A Facebook post and reminders at the trailer states customers must wash their hands before receiving a meal — and encourages them to wash again prior to eating the food at home.
The organization asks anyone showing or those who have visited someone with symptoms of a cold, flu, or other virus with the past 14 days not to come for a meal.
Cart Guy Inc. began serving McAlester-area children free meals in March 2017 and has increased its service times in the past week. The trailer will next be set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April, at the Krebs Police Department.
Donations can be made by visiting Cart Guy, Inc. on Facebook and hitting the donate button. Checks can also be made out to The Cart Guy, Inc and mailed to P.O. Box 3262, McAlester, OK 74502. People with Venmo can also scan the QR code attached to the story to donate.
•••
THUMBS UP to volunteers making masks to bring cheer at MRHC.
Jeanne LeFlore, the volunteer services manager at McAlester Regional Health Center, said several volunteers are helping to make non-clinical masks to help relieve strain on any potential future shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"What we're trying to do is provide masks for visitors or employees who aren't on the front lines," LeFlore said. "We want everyone to be protected so anyone like me who are not clinical, we can wear these masks and not take away from the supply because we don't know how long this is going to go on."
LeFlore said more than 80 people have shown interest in helping and a handful had already brought in masks within days of her post.
We applaud MRHC and the volunteers for proactively working ahead of a potential shortage and encourage anyone interested to get involved with similar mask projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.