THUMBS UP to Pittsburg County commissioners for accessing various funds to go toward improving roads.
Commissioners recently approved a subcontract worth $145,437.85 and another worth $160,000 to help accelerate repaving projects in two districts.
This is great news for our roads.
Commissioners approved a subcontract between Pittsburg County, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Kiamichi Economic Development District of Oklahoma totaling $145,437.85 in Rural Economic Action Plan funds for the Anderson Road Project in District 2.
They approved a separate subcontract between the same entities totaling $160,000 for the Tannehill project in District 3.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith told us the Anderson Road resurfacing project will be a combination of overlay and chip and seal. He said the REAP funding to cover about two miles of the project — or one-third of the total cost for the roughly four miles.
Smith told us the project will total around $300,000 — with the other two-thirds coming from the county budget.
District 3 Commissioner/Commission Chairman Ross Selman said he will use the $160,000 in REAP funds to complete the Tannehill Road Project which has been ongoing for several years.
We know it's no small feat to ensure county roads are constantly being assessed and work continues toward improving roads — and these projects will help.
•••
THUMBS UP to organizers and volunteers of the Farmers to Families free food giveaways.
Another free food giveaway event was held Monday at Northside Assembly of God in McAlester as roughly two dozens volunteers helped load boxes into vehicles for hundreds of people lined up for food assistance.
“It’s a giveaway — but there’s a need,” said Wyma McMath, a Northside Assembly of God churchgoer helps coordinate free food giveaway events at the church.
This past year brought challenges to everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted every aspect of our lives.
That's one of the reasons why these events are so special — they offer help to anyone regardless of income or age.
Volunteers took boxes off a front-end loader and placed them into vehicles as people smiled or honked while driving away with the free food assistance.
The USDA purchases and distributes food products through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, then it's distributed by national, regional and local partners to areas of need.
As of this week, Farmers to Familiers delivered more than 151 million boxes nationwide.
Organizers told us they hope to conitnue offering the free food events — and so do we.
