High school and college graduates were robbed of many milestones and moments — and we thank those using non-traditional ways to make it up to them.
Proms, spring sports seasons, graduation ceremonies, extracurricular activities and more were among the traditions altered as we all remain vigilant in preventing community spread of the coronavirus.
Oklahoma schools were closed through the remainder of the academic year and districts started implementing distance learning models to help keep students on track.
It's unfair for the students in the Class of 2020 who will miss out on the traditions they looked forward to for years.
But we thank the schools, administrators, and others helping them make memories in other ways.
Indianola Public Schools hosted a reverse parade as family and friends honked, waved and sang to graduating seniors lined up in front of the school on what would have been their graduation day.
Crowder Public Schools officials made a tribute video with each of this year's graduating seniors to celebrate their achievements.
Eastern Oklahoma State College nursing students recently celebrated with a ceremony outside of the CC Dunlap Field House.
Area schools have found other ways to honor their graduating students — plus made plans to still recognize them for their efforts with altered graduation ceremonies.
McAlester Public Schools is set to host a graduation at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, with a location and time to be determined by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up Recover Safely Plan.
“I know I’ve had multiple parents reach out to me and they were very appreciative of the idea of us backing this up and trying to do a traditional graduation ceremony,” MPS Board President Vic Wheeler said. “I’ve even had some that said if we’re not able to have a traditional ceremony on June 6, then back it up to July 6.
“But I do appreciate the fact that we’re trying to be sympathetic to the desires of these kids whose senior year has really been changed in a way that I don’t think anyone could have expected,” Wheeler added.
We agree.
These students deserve recognition for their achievements and every effort should be made to honor them in a safe manner.
Thank you to schools planning to honor our graduating students.
