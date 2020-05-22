THUMBS UP to graduating students wrapping up their final academic year and preparing for the future amid the pandemic.
Concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic led to closures and cancellations — uprooting everyone’s lives and rerouting the last semester for many high school and college students.
But we applaud students for focusing to continue their course work and plan for the future despite the confusion and precautions.
Education is vital to building a foundation for everyone to build toward a successful life. This spring also reminded students about the importance of hard work and determination in reaching goals — whether those are academic, athletic, personal, or otherwise.
We encourage students to continue working toward your goals and further your education. It’s a combination that will set you up for success in life and help you do whatever you want to do down the road.
Our community has so many young people working to brighten our future with their care and leadership.
Congratulations to all the graduates and we can’t wait to see the amazing things you will achieve.
•••
THUMBS UP to local emergency responders for taking time to celebrate children’s birthdays.
Firetrucks and law enforcement vehicles recently drove by for McAlester 10-year-old Kyndyn Williams’ birthday — with his reaction saying it all.
Williams jumped around and exclaimed as the vehicles came down the street to help him and family members celebrate.
We thank law enforcement officers and emergency responders for taking some time to celebrate the birthdays of Kyndyn and other local children.
Those moments became especially more important during the coronavirus pandemic as birthday plans were forced to change amid closures and cancellations.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.