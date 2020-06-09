Area schools continue providing closure for graduating seniors who missed out on milestones and memories stripped away by the coronavirus pandemic.
School buildings were shuttered, spring sports were cancelled, extracurricular activities were shutdown and more as the state worked to prevent community spread of COVID-19 amid the global pandemic.
Seniors had their spring semesters and final moments of their high school careers unfairly cut short — but area schools have worked to make it up to them.
Adjustments were made to commencement ceremonies and proms, and schools did special activities to celebrate the achievements of those seniors who had lost out on traditional end-of-year events.
We thank area school officials for doing everything possible to honor students in the Class of 2020.
They deserve to be recognized for the work they've put in academically and for the achievements they've earned.
As our state has opened up and reduced COVID-19 related restrictions, more end-of-year ceremonies have taken place.
Schools have hosted graduation ceremonies and proms. Families have held socially distant celebrations for students.
We also urge families and students of the Class of 2020 to take a note from McAlester High School Student Council President Sydney Collier, who told classmates at commencement on Saturday to thank people around them.
“I ask that you celebrate and take in the joy from your accomplishments, however I hope that you take in the moment to thank the people that got you here,” Collier said.
Graduates, take a moment to thank your moms, dads, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandmas, grandpas, teachers, classmates and everyone who supports you in pursuing your dreams.
They will be there for you when you have a set back — and they'll be there to cheer on your accomplishments.
We are glad to see seniors get some closure after a challenging end to the school year.
We congratulate graduates on their achievements and wish you all the best in the future.
