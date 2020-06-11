We said in February that planned state park fees could take a hike. With those fees set to start Monday, we hope legislators soon give locals a park fee break.
Lawmakers announced that starting Monday, anyone with an Oklahoma license plate will be charged $8 per vehicle and out-of-state tags will be charged $10 for a one-day parking pass at state parks.
CNHI State Reporter Janelle Stecklein covered the story with Jerry Winchester, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, saying the decision to implement the parking pass program was not made lightly.
“We have made great progress in streamlining processes and reducing costs, but we have to also increase our resources in order for our state parks to be of the quality that Oklahomans expect and deserve,” Winchester said.
State parks to start charging on Monday include: Robbers Cave, Lake Eufaula and its Arrowhead area, Beavers Bend, Boiling Springs, Cherokee Landing, Fort Cobb, Foss, Grand Lake’s Honey Creek and Twin Bridges areas, Great Plains, Great Salt Plains, Greenleaf, Keystone, Lake Murray, Lake Texoma, Lake Thunderbird, Lake Wister, Natural Falls, Osage Hills, Sequoyah and Tenkiller.
Honorably discharged veterans and Oklahomans 62 or older will be allowed free parking, while Oklahomans certified as totally disabled will pay a $4 admission fee.
Fee funds collected from the roughly 9.3 million annual Oklahoma state park visitors will go toward updating facilities and infrastructure across state parks.
State officials say without the additional revenue, they might have to close parks.
We applaud state officials for working on solutions to problems like the struggling situation of our state parks. We understand it takes money to fix problems.
But local visitors will be less likely to go enjoy the parks they’ve camped, vacationed and walked in for free since they were children.
We hope lawmakers consider other ways to bring in revenue for the parks system — like price increases for the facilities and equipment parks already charge for use.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
