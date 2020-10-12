We all have another chance coming soon to apply our right to pick our government leaders — so we should all get to know where they stand on issues important to us.
The government belongs to those who are governed, not the ones we the people choose to do the governing. That fact makes it all the more important for us to go out and vote — but also ask questions and become more informed about what candidates think about local issues before election day.
The McAlester News-Capital will host a final candidate forum with Republican Warren Hamilton and Democrat Jerry Donathan in the race for the Oklahoma State District 7 Senate seat ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
The forum is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the McAlester News-Capital office and will be closed to the public attendance as a precaution to prevent community spread of COVID-19.
But the forum will be streamed live on our Facebook page and we will have a story on the event online that night and on the following day's front page of the print edition.
We remind everyone that this is a forum — not a debate — where both candidates will present to the people where they stand on certain issues that impact our community.
Our forums are designed to focus on the issues our community faces and offer candidates a fair opportunity to present their possible solutions.
Candidates trying to talk over each other and throw around baseless accusations is uncivilized, unproductive, unfair.
We strive in these forums to foster communication toward solutions to help our community.
We care about our community and want to hear how Hamilton and Donathan plan to address issues to help our neighbors, our friends, our families.
Our community deserves to hear how candidates plan to solve issues instead of incoherent tantrums.
Then voters can decide who they want to represent them.
Both Hamilton and Donathan confirmed they will attend our forum on Oct. 15.
Both have been made aware of the rules for the forum.
Each candidate gets a two-minute opening statement, one minute to answer each question, and two-minute closing statement.
Candidates will be required to hold any responses to their opponent until the closing statement.
A candidate who attacks an opponent will be warned on the live stream. We will end the video after a second attack.
Our regular election coverage will again include Q&As with the candidates and stories leading up to election day.
We encourage everyone to tune in for the forum — but also check out our previous and continuing election coverage, research the candidates on their websites and social media pages, and email or call them to see where they stand on issues important to you.
And then, go vote.
