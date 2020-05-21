Ryan’s Run is the annual 5K event is normally held the first Saturday in April — but the coronavirus pandemic forced a change of plans for the event’s 25th anniversary.
The event benefits the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort, also known as PC-CARE, which is a multi-disciplinary team organized to battle against child abuse and neglect.
PC-CARE and the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center originated from the Oklahoma Legislature’s passage of The Ryan Luke Bill that mandate each district attorney’s district must organize such a team of representatives from the DA’s office, law enforcement, child welfare, and both the mental health and medical fields.
Ryan Luke was the 2-year-old McAlester boy who died in 1995 from blunt force trauma to the head.
The annual Ryan’s Run is designed to honor Ryan and raise funds to go toward ending child abuse and neglect, so organizers wanted to ensure the event wouldn’t see it first cancellation.
“Since this is the 25th year, we wanted to do something,” PC-CARE executive director Jessica Gilliam told us.
This year’s 5K and 1-mile fun run will be held virtually from May 23 to June 6.
Participants can keep track of their time and send it in as medals will be awarded for first, second and third in each age bracket in five-year increments.
There isn’t a designated course so participants can pick their own.
It costs $35 per entry and anyone can register by email at mcalester_cac@sbcglobal.net or by phone at the PC-CARE number, 918-420-2273.
Donations to PC-CARE can be mailed to PC-CARE; 501 E. Delaware Ave.; McAlester, OK; 74501.
Anyone seeking more information on Ryan’s Run or PC-CARE can contact Gilliam at 918-420-2273.
We urge all runners to participate in the fun run and to help this organization protect our children.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
