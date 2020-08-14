THUMBS UP to McAlester Public Schools for finding a way to offer free lunches to students for this academic year.
MPS previously offered students up to fourth grade free breakfast and lunch — but all students will receive breakfast and lunch free of charge this year after a move by school officials.
Donna Green, child nutrition director at MPS, told us the district accepted a reduced rate of federal reimbursement to qualify for a program that would allow all students to eat free — and that it's hopefully a one-time thing.
The federal government reimbursed the school at 97% of its costs over the last four years to help MPS offer free lunch to students through fourth grade.
Now, MPS will be reimbursed 67% of its costs so it can offer free meals for all students.
Green said took the reduced reimbursement option to help locals as the COVID-19 pandemic surges.
"We just knew that people were struggling," Green told us. "I'm just afraid that as things move on, more and more people may be losing their jobs and we wanted to make sure that we could take care of our community."
We applaud MPS — and other schools making similar decisions — for taking reduced reimbursement options to make meals free for students.
We're all struggling, some more than others — but this is a way for schools to help keep children fed during challenging times.
•••
THUMBS UP to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office for honoring the late Jose “Papa Joe” Cantu Longoria Jr.
A ceremony was held last weekend to dedicate a pavilion at the Pittsburg County Justice Center in honor of "Papa Joe," the former longtime Camp PLEA director and PCSO deputy.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris saved a statue dedicated to Papa Joe that previously sat on the grounds of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant at Camp PLEA — a summer camp Longoria ran for 20 years before his death in 2004.
That statue now rests at the pavilion, which has a large Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Deputy badge numbered 43 — the same number "Papa Joe" wore.
“Papa Joe” was a military veteran and commander of the Pittsburg County Reserve Deputies. His family said he loved running the camp to offer kids an opportunity to experience summer camp activities.
Many remember "Papa Joe" fondly and we applaud PCSO for honoring him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.