Randy Lewis Phillips, 64, of Wilburton, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be at Waldrop Funeral Home today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Services will be on Wednesday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Wilburton. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemet…