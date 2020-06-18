THUMBS UP to everyone who tuned in for our forums this week previewing the June 30 election — and to all candidates who participated.
We hosted the forums at our offices Tuesday and Thursday — and for the first time, we did not open the events to the public so we could help prevent community spread of the coronavirus.
However, we livestreamed the forums for each race on our Facebook page to make it available for anyone interested in learning more about the candidates running in the June 30 primary and runoff elections.
Candidates answered questions about issues relevant to our area — including infrastructure, crime, public health and safety, government finances and budgeting, social issues, and more.
We applaud the candidates for their interest in serving our community and hope whoever the voters choose continues to help us move forward.
We also thank everyone who watched the forums live and those who go back to watch.
But we urge everyone to go vote.
Everyone has a right to freedom of speech and to express their views — but the most effective way to be heard is to go vote.
So instead of arguing in the Facebook comments, we urge everyone to learn more about local issues and candidates and go vote on June 30.
•••
THUMBS UP to everyone planning to help Keep McAlester Beautiful in its cleanup event.
The organization will host its annual glass cleanup at J. Hunter Park in McAlester starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters said the organization has cleaned the park four years because the glass continues to wash up from decades ago.
Anyone can help by wearing closed-toe shoes and bringing anyone to assist. The organization will provide grabbers, gloves, buckets, and kneelers.
The park is at 14th street and Chickasaw close to the L’Overture school building.
Thanks to everyone working to help keep McAlester beautiful.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
