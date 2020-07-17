THUMBS UP to members of the 2010 McAlester girls basketball championship team for reminiscing with us about the title season.
We enjoyed hearing from former McAlester players Whitney Anderson, Lesley Huff, Kirsty Cook, and Alli Nichols (nee Eales) as they spoke about that season during a Zoom conference call with News-Capital sports editor Derek Hatridge.
They talked about overcoming adversity on their way to beating the top three ranked teams in the state tournament for the championship. They laughed about some of their sillier memories. They shared with us what they're up to now.
We understand the work that goes into winning a state championship, the memories gained, and the fun in looking back on it years later.
We appreciate the former players talking with us and hope everyone enjoys the fun conversations that were had during the interview.
Our oral histories about the 2010 McAelster girls basketball title season are available in the print edition and online, in addition to a video of the interview and a podcast called If The Hat Pods.
•••
THUMBS UP to Eastern Oklahoma State College for diversifying its leadership.
Dr. Janet Wansick recently returned to start as the college's 20th president and first female leader in 112 years. Wansick also has an all-female leadership team including Vice President of Student and External Affairs Trish McBeath, Vice President of Administrative Services Amy Armstrong, Vice President of Academic Affairs Patricia Ratliff, and Chief Financial Officer Trisha White.
Wansick brings nearly three decades of experience in Oklahoma secondary and higher education — mostly in our area. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Central University, and a doctorate from Oklahoma State University.
She taught from 1992 to 2002 at McAlester Public Schools before becoming a math professor at Northern Oklahoma College and East Central University. She served as dean of the Eastern Oklahoma State College McAlester Campus, associate vice president of academic affairs, and as vice president for academic affairs. She last served as vice president for academic affairs at Connors State College.
Diversity brings different perspectives and opportunities for finding new ways to solve problems and inspire innovation.
•••
THUMBS UP to Reed Marcum for his continued devotion to helping our community.
The McAlester High School sophomore has raised $33,000 for the Hudson Strong Foundation to help families in our area. His annual backpack and toy giveaways help raise awareness and funds for families impacted by pediatric cancer.
Reed started the project after hearing the story of Hudson Campbell, a 2-year-old Eufaula boy who died of pediatric cancer in 2018. He also honored MacKenna "Kenna" Faith Mattioda, who was born with a congenital heart disease called Ebstein Anomaly, pulmonary valve atresia and pulmonary artery stenosis.
We applaud Reed and everyone working to help members of our community.
We also agree with Reed that it doesn't take a lot to help our neighbors.
"A small little something can make a huge impact on someone or your community," Reed told us.
