Pittsburg County voters switched political party registration over the past four years for various reasons.
In a county registered overwhelmingly Democrat for decades, Pittsburg County Election Board records show the tide has shifted with Republicans coming within 160 registered voters of their counterparts — and the GOP pulling ahead in the number of active voters.
Pittsburg County has 11,265 registered Democrats and 11,105 registered Republicans.
But when looking at the number of active voters — those who cast ballots in recent elections — GOP voters total 10,199 and the Democratic party has 9,662 active voters.
The county's total voter registration also includes 4,032 Independents and 102 registered Libertarians.
Our story on the drastic shift of voter registration in Pittsburg County is part of the CNHI quarterly project, Pulse of the Voters, which provides insight on what voters consider before they head to the polls.
Voters who switched from Democrat to Republican have given us various reasons — they didn't like the national Democrat Party's treatment of President Donald Trump; they didn't like how Brett Kavanaugh was treated during the Senate confirmation hearings; and more.
County voters have also told us why they put their support behind a presidential candidate, and discussed how a candidate's stance on an issue important to them will impact their vote on Nov. 3.
Those issues also extend to the Oklahoma State District 7 Senate seat election set for Nov. 3.
We applaud all of those who make the time to become informed on an issue — not by listening to yelling heads on national TV networks, reading conspiracy theories online, or throwing misinformation around and fighting on social media.
We encourage everyone to get to know where candidates stand before going to vote on Nov. 3 — because a candidate might go against the beliefs held by the national party.
We urge people to take all that information and go vote — regardless of party.
That's how our government is supposed to work. But more importantly, that's how we exercise our rights as Americans.
We learn more about what's going on in the world, we learn more about how candidates running to represent us in government would address things, and most importantly — we go vote.
