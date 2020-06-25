THUMBS UP to organizers of recent events promoting unity in our area.
Ra’Shaud Buie, a 21-year-old McAlester High School graduate and University of Oklahoma senior, organized a Black Lives Matter rally in his hometown for community members to share their experiences with racism.
He and several speakers provided examples of racism, why they're tired of having to protest racism, and their belief in change.
“You can love it, you can hate it, but change will happen,” Buie told the crowd. “The only question is what will it take for the change to happen?”
DeAngelo Patton helped Gregory Grimes, Chris Hill and Fassio's Fitness organize the All In CommUnity Cookout in McAlester.
Children rolled around and into each other in blown up balls, laughed as they slid down the enormous water slide, and cheered as they dunked people in a tank.
People also enjoyed grilled food as Bebo and the Evil Doers cranked some rock and blues songs.
"I like it. I'm glad McAlester's coming together, having a good community event," Patton said.
All of this follows a recent peaceful march protesting racial injustice. Rev. Anthony Washington organized the march, which included various community members walking along Carl Albert Parkway.
We applaud community members for organizing and participating in peaceful demonstrations against all violence and hatred.
Our community must continue the conversation to address racial issues and move forward together.
•••
THUMBS UP to every who has already voted and who plans to vote.
Voting by early in-person absentee ballots for the June 30 primary and runoff elections started Thursday and is set to run through Saturday.
Pittsburg County Election Board officials set up a tent outside the office for early voting — scheduled for 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
We can all voice our opinions on social media with little to no impact — but the most effective way to make your voice heard is by voting.
