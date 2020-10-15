THUMBS UP to everyone safely celebrating Halloween during upcoming festivities.
Trick-or-treating in McAlester is not being prohibited — but we urge everyone to take the normal safety precautions and stay vigilant against community spread of COVID-19.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said the city is recommending people go to events like the Trunk-R-Treat, where social distancing is possible.
McAlester's Trunk-R-Treat is set for 4-8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Life Church at 1300 S. George Nigh Expressway. Businesses and other participants will give away candy, while McAlester Regional Health Center will also host a health fair.
Trick-or-treating in McAlester will be on Halloween, which is Oct. 31, because it falls on Saturday. The city has adjusted the date for trick-or-treating in the past due to conflicts.
Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner said the city will host trick-or-treating 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 31 and encourages encourage everyone to respect social distancing.
Hartshorne has two Trunk or Treat events — one at the H-Town Throwdown Street Races on Oct. 26 and the other set for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 on the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue hosted by the Hartshorne Chamber of Commerce.
There are several town events, haunted houses and other activities also taking precautions.
Another way to safely trick-or-treat is an event organized by Jessica Cooley, who started the McAlester Teddy Bear Hunt.
Cooley said Halloween is her family's favorite holiday and they were disappointed it “wasn’t going to be as big of a thing” this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
So she continued the social media map to provide trick-or-treaters with houses to visit that keep social distancing in mind.
Cooley told us said her goal is to bring levity and ease due to everyone’s schedule being different with some kids not being able to go to school or see friends.
We thank everyone taking personal responsibility in staying vigilant against COVID-19.
Let's all have a safe and spooky Halloween.
