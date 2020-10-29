In case you haven't seen our coverage, the barrage of political ads, or Facebook squabbles — it's almost election day.
We aren't endorsing any candidates or which way to vote on an issue. We just urge everyone to learn more and exercise your right to vote.
Of course it's a presidential election year, but we've also covered state questions and more local races to help voters make informed decisions at the polls on or by Nov. 3.
Our coverage has included candidate announcements, questions and answers with candidates, election forums, and other election stories.
If you missed our coverage or need a refresher before heading to the polls on Nov. 3, check out our website or previous print editions.
We strive to keep people informed about how candidates hopes to address challenges all of us face in this community.
We've reported on Pittsburg County voters changing their political party en masse and their reasons behind making a switch.
Voters have given us various reasons for switching — but party doesn't matter to us.
We urge every voter to be informed on every political race and race in which they can cast a vote.
Government belongs to those who are governed — not the ones voted to do the governing. And our elected officials must represent us on a variety of issues.
Economic recovery. Economic development. Fighting crime and drugs. Public health and safety. Infrastructure.
Our elected representatives must address all issues instead of focusing on a few — which is no small task for one person to represent us all.
But that's why we, the people, must learn more about candidates and how they hope to address challenges our community faces if they're elected.
And then, of course, we must vote.
