Let's all help fight community spread of COVID-19 — and any illness — and keep sick children and staff away from school.
No matter your stance on COVID-19 and the stemming issues, it's irresponsible to go to work sick or knowingly send a sick child to school where hundreds of other people can get the illness.
Any illness that spreads through contact and droplets in a cough or sneeze, like we know happens with the coronavirus, becomes more infectious with more people in close contact with each other.
McAlester Public Schools classroom sizes last year averaged 18.8 students per one teacher, according to the latest report by the Oklahoma Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. Some districts averaged more than 20 students per one teacher.
That's a lot of people in close contact with each other in one classroom, let along in the hallways, lunchroom and throughout each school day.
We've already seen increased coronavirus cases as school districts open again for the new year statewide and lead some schools to make changes.
Stillwater Public Schools switched Sunday to virtual learning after Payne County was listed in the orange level 1 phase.
Noble Public Schools started back this week after postponing the first day and added Virtual Fridays to the four-day schedule to stay on track to end in May.
McAlester Public Schools moved its first day around and is set to start the year Tuesday with an A/B schedule before bringing all students who chose in-person attendance to campuses on Aug. 31.
Pittsburg County's average daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 is listed at 31.75 on the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 Alert system. That puts the county in the moderate or orange risk phase of the OSDH system depicting a higher risk level for counties with 14.39 or more new daily cases per 100,000.
However, the Oklahoma State Department of Education recommendations added a second Orange level for counties with 25-50 new daily cases per 100,000. OSDE recommendations for counties in orange level 2 include wearing masks, restricting visitors, not using school facilities for extracurricular activities, and more.
Districts continue making their own decisions on how to best keep children and staff safe during the pandemic.
But we must all understand that if we or our children are sick, that we must do what's best for our community and stay home.
We applaud the school employees and parents of students who have stayed away from campus and notified the districts of a positive test.
We're all in this together. So let's start thinking about protecting our neighbors.
