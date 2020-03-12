Global community spread of the coronavirus warrants the World Health Organization's Wednesday declaration of a pandemic — but we again urge people not to panic and take preventative steps.
As we said last week, we should all stay aware of developments in the outbreak and do everything we can to keep it from spreading in our community instead of spreading fear and panic.
Our coverage of how the disease has impacted our community provides information on how locals are preparing in case of an outbreak. We will continue providing information from Centers of Disease Control as we have for several weeks to update everyone on developments. We want to ensure accurate and timely coverage to keep everyone informed without causing panic.
But we are also not downplaying the situation.
The WHO said there are now more than 118,000 coronavirus cases outside China — where it was first detected — over the last two weeks and the disease is responsible for 4,291 deaths.
Influenza is another illness of concern with an estimated 1 billion cases worldwide and 9.3 million to 45 million cases in the U.S. per year, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. But data shows the flu kills between .03% and .06% of those infected, while the coronavirus has killed 3.6% of reported cases.
That is why we must remain vigilant in preventing the spread of the disease and staying informed in the rapidly changing situation.
Regional Health Department Director Juli Montgomery said nobody in Pittsburg County — or any of the other eight southeastern Oklahoma counties she serves — is being monitored for the coronavirus as of Wednesday.
Montgomery said that during a coronavirus update meeting at the Pittsburg County Health Department with medical professionals, public officials, emergency management members, nursing home personnel, mental health professionals and school administrators.
We applaud local officials for working and learning together on how to prevent community spread of the coronavirus and planning in case of an outbreak.
And we again encourage everyone to your part to stop spread of the disease — avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your face, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, wash your hands often.
