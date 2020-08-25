Whether you look at federal or state COVID-19 reports — we need to do better in Pittsburg County.
Data as of Tuesday shows Pittsburg County with 545 total cases, 404 assumed recoveries, 14 total deaths, and 127 active cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH listed Pittsburg County in the orange or moderate risk level on its COVID-19 Alert System. The system has a color-coded map that indicates COVID-19 risk levels for counties statewide based on the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000.
Pittsburg County's seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 was 31.74 as of the OSDH's latest weekly report.
Green Level indicates low-risk counties with less than 1.43 cases per 100,000. Yellow indicates heightened risk in counties with 1.43 to 14.39 cases per 100,000. Orange is a moderate risk with more than 14.39 cases per 100,000.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education based is safety recommendations on the COVID-19 Alert System — adding to the confusion with a second orange phase for counties with 25-50 cases per 100,000. However, Orange Level 2 is not part of the OSDH COVID-19 Alert System.
Both state agencies have different requirements for counties to reach red levels. Under the OSDE recommendations, a county automatically reaches red when it has more than 50 new cases per 100,000.
But the state health department's red level is only triggered if a county has more than 14.39 new cases per 100,000 — and statewide thresholds fall below 5% in at least one of the following: ICU, medical/surgical, ventilators, or personal protection equipment.
These are also represented differently than the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports that list Pittsburg County and McAlester in red zones.
The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom in Washington, DC, originally published reports that were being sent to state's governors — but had not previously been released to the public. Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the OSDH to publish the White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly reports on its website.
Red zones in the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports include "Those core-based statistical areas (CBSAs) and counties that during the last week reported both new cases above 100 per 100,000 population, and a diagnostic test positivity result above 10%" over the past week.
The task force listed McAlester and Pittsburg County in red zones on its weekly reports for Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.
No matter which report lists our county in which-colored zone — let's all do better to prevent community spread.
We're all in this together.
