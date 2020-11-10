News-Capital employees care about this community because we're your neighbors, friends and family.
We have a vested interest in what's best for Pittsburg County and the surrounding area because it's our community.
We go to church with you. We go to the same community events. We shop at the same stores. We send our kids to the same schools.
We've been here to hold elected officials accountable. We've been here for our community's successes. We've been here when the community heals from a tragedy impacting us all.
When you fall, we fall. When you rise, we rise. We're in this together and want to see the best for our community — like we all do.
News-Capital reporters strive to cover as much as possible as our community is teeming with good people and projects, challenges, potential, and a variety of things that are important to somebody.
We cover city council meetings, breaking news, community events, and more — and as much as we try to be there for everything, it's impossible to be in more than one place at a time.
We want to share as much information to keep everyone aware of what's happening and keep everyone connected in our close-knit community.
But sometimes we need your help.
If your local organization has an upcoming event or seeks new members, send us a note.
If your school is hosting a fundraiser or a fun event, send us the information.
If you took a good picture of a pretty sunset, send it our way.
You can share your news with us:
• in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com,
• in a direct message with us on Facebook and twitter,
• or at https://www.mcalesternews.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_news/submit_news/.
Anytime an email gets kicked back or you want to make sure we received it, call us at 918-423-1700.
Submitted content most often goes on A3, which we call the "Your News" page, but it can appear elsewhere in the paper.
We want to share your news because it's news about our community.
So send us a line or give us a call so we can share our news together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.